LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On any given night in this country, more than half a million people experience homelessness. A portion of which live on our streets here in Louisville. Just a few months ago, the streets of downtown Louisville were filled with tents on every corner.

Seeing that first hand changed Napoleon Jackson's life. He's a Louvillian, a grub hub driver, and a father, but he's also a man with a vision.

That pushed him to start the Ruby Grace Foundation in Louisville and help as many people as possible. His first mission? Helping veterans.

Raised in a military family, Jackson has always had a special place in his heart for those who serve his county. So with the help of his cousin who is also a veteran, they put their heads together to spearhead a project; the first within their new non-profit organization.

11% of the homeless population are veterans, 20% of homeless male populations are veterans, 68% of homeless veterans reside in cities, and there are over 500 documented cases of homeless veterans in Kentucky.

So how could these two men, help as many people as possible as quickly as possible?

"It may be tiny homes, but I believe it's giving great hope," Mel Stone said. He's Jackson's cousin and partner in the project. He served from 1998 to 2000.

Tiny homes was their answer and they thought there is no better time than now. It all started quickly. Land was purchased and donated by a man named Jerry Malone Williams Sr. on Vermont Avenue. Plans to honor these veterans began with Tuff Sheds, and Jason Evans, their sales design consultant, thought to build the tiny homes in red, white and blue.

"I got very excited about being a part of this project. By reflecting in the red, white and blue, we're showing that this country is wanting to give something back," Evans said.

Construction for the first home is just days away. They plan to build the structure of the home is just about 24 hours on Monday, August 12th.

"It's finally coming where it needs to be," Stone said.

"I believe that he is putting in heart and soul into this project," Evans said.

Their goal is to house as many as possible this year. Right now, their plan is to have six homes with six new veteran tenants by November.

After their first six, they plan to reach further into the homeless community.

"I feel like we will be able to help those who have a strong skin and may not be willing to accept the help," Stone said.

Ruby Grace Foundation is named after Jackson's grandmother, and his ex fiance's grandmother.

They have plans to house 6 homeless veterans by November. After that, they look to reach further into the homeless community.

