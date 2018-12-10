HENRY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police said a man has been charged in connection to the death of a man who was found burned in a vehicle in Henry Co.

Gregory Heightchew was served a warrant for murder at the Oldham County Detention Center where he is currently in jail for other charges, including attempted murder.

The murder charge is in connection to a death investigation of Elijah Creekmore, who was found burned in a vehicle, near the Kentucky River in Lockport.

