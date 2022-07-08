'I need my mail': Some Portland residents concerned with mail delivery delays

The residents said they have gone days and weeks without receiving mail, including important medications shipped via the USPS.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the Portland neighborhood, that’s three years straight, weeks on and weeks off not receiving mail. When you hear that, it’s easy to understand why so many feel helpless.

“I don’t see the light coming. I’m a homeowner for 28 years, a taxpayer and only use the post office. I don’t use FedEx or UPS. My grandmother collected stamps, so it’s sad,” resident Deborah Saffer said. “I am a special needs mother [and] I am medically fragile. I mean, no – I need my mail.”

The mail has not been coming for Saffer or her neighbors for years now.

It has led to countless unpaid bills with late fees, mounds of frustration and for some of her older neighbors, it’s a bit more dire of a situation – not receiving medication they have shipped to their home.

Saffer said over the years, the U.S. Postal Service has blamed it on short staffing, certain route complications and the long packaging process.

WHAS11 News reached out to USPS for comment and they responded:

The Postal Service apologizes for any mail delivery concerns experienced by our customers. Local management is monitoring this situation and making continuous improvements in delivery service.

