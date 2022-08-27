Places in Louisville zombies will attack

The 17th annual Louisville Zombie Attack is set to invade Fourth Street Live, NuLu and end in Butchertown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city.

Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags.

Around 6 p.m., the zombie herd will walk from Fourth Street to Louisville's NuLu neighborhood, which is lined with plenty of bars and restaurants the zombies can feast upon.

Finally, the Zombie Attack will end at High Horse, a Butchertown neighborhood bar.

High Horse is the official after party for this year's Zombie Attack, according to a Louisville Zombie Attack 2022 Facebook post.

Last year, just two days before the attack was set to begin, coordinators announced the zombie walk was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year, event organizers are trying to break the Guinness World Record for "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Zombies." The current record is 15,458 people.

Don't forget your bloody outfit and deadly makeup when you head out on the town Saturday night.





MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.