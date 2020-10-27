Louisville Water Tower gets a facelift

Louisville Water Tower Park removes 10 statues for repair for the first time in 30 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 30 years, the Louisville Water Tower will have its statues taken down for repair.

According to Louisville Water, the ten statues on the tower was added in the early 1900s. The last time the statues were repaired was in 1990.

The water tower was originally built in 1860 however, it is no longer used for water production.

The statues will be transported and restored at the Washington, D.C. office of EverGreene Architectural Arts.

The tower is the oldest standing ornamental water tower in the United States, and, along with Pumping Station No. 1, is a National Historic Landmark.