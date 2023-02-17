Officials: Ohio train derailment hasn't impacted Louisville's water

Louisville Water said the spill is more than 300 miles away and there are no detectable levels in the Louisville area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's water is still safe to drink, officials said on Friday.

Dr. Erin Haynes, an environmental health scientist at University of Kentucky, said the chemicals in the Ohio River have already started breaking apart.

"No, I don't think local residents should be concerned at this point. But if they feel better drinking bottled water, then they should do so. But would I encourage that? No," Haynes said.

Both Louisville Water and Haynes said by the time the spill gets to Louisville there will be no risk of chemical contamination.

"The concentration is becoming smaller and smaller. It's dissipating out, so I do not think there is a concern," Haynes said.

The Cincinnati Water Company announced Friday they will temporarily close their water intake systems out of an abundance of caution even though there is no detectable level of the chemical in the river at Cincinnati.

Shortly after Cincinnati Water said this, the governor of Ohio announced that the chemical plume in the Ohio River has completely dissipated.

Louisville Water announced on Friday they will not be shutting down the water intake for the Metro.

