LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break on 4th Street, according to the Louisville Water Company.

This break is impacting the water service of multiple businesses, including the Galt House Hotel.

The break was announced by the water company on Twitter around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Crews are repairing a #watermainbreak on 4th Street that has impacted water service to several businesses including the Galt House hotel. We’re working quickly! — Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) August 26, 2018

