Mayor Greenberg explains why Louisville's tornado sirens were delayed

For many living in the Metro, the tornadoes sirens came after the storms had already upended their lives. Here's why.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sirens are a common early warning many recognize when a tornado is approaching. But for many living in the Metro, the sirens came after the storms had already upended their lives.

"Literally there were no sirens," Jordan Collins said. "There was nothing."

Collins lives at the Oaks at St. Andrew's Apartment Complex in Pleasure Ridge Park.

It was one of the hardest hit areas when a powerful tornado ripped the roof off the complex.

Collins was at the playground with her daughter when the EF-1 tornado, with wind speeds exceeding 110 mph, barreled over Brooklawn Drive.

Thankfully, they were able to take shelter quickly, but Collins wishes she and her neighbors had more time to prepare.

"Just bombarded with whatever this was. And by the time I came back out, everything was literally just gone," Collins said.

"After the fire and police already got here, that's when the sirens went off," Collins neighbor, Rich Crawford said.

On Thursday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg acknowledged the delay, however, he says the Emergency Response Center turned on the sirens once they got a notice from the National Weather Service -- which is protocol.

"Within 30 seconds of receiving that tornado warning, our sirens went off," Greenberg said.

He assured the community that all of the Metro's sirens were heard, except for one in Saint Matthews.

As for that siren, Greenberg said crews will have it fixed soon, but adds the sirens are only for people who are outside.