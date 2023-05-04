'I am counting my blessings': 20 people displaced by storms at apartment complex near PRP

The leasing agent for Oaks at St. Andrew's said the two buildings contain a total of 32 units. The American Red Cross said it is working to relocate 20 residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An entire apartment complex is without power on Brooklawn Drive near PRP and that's not the worst of it.

Twenty people were displaced when storm winds ripped off the roof of one building and brought a tree crashing down on the roof of another.

The leasing agent for Oaks at St. Andrew's said the two buildings contain a total of 32 units. The American Red Cross told WHAS11 they're working to relocate 20 residents.

"It was scary, very scary," Jordan Collins told WHAS11 News. She was at the playground with her four-year-old daughter when the wind picked up at the complex.

"Shingles started flying everywhere, the wind was literally taking my daughter," Collins said. She brought her daughter inside and put her children in the bathtub for shelter. In just two minutes, Collins said, she walked out the door and, "everything was literally, it was gone."

Melissa Crawford, the leasing agent, said she couldn't believe it, "the roof is gone, the building is gone, the trees are gone."

Her husband Rich Crawford was the first to see the damage. He knew people were inside and he kicked his way into the building to get them out.

"And that's when I heard the guy yelling," Rich said. "He was upstairs in the bedroom, and that roof came through his bedroom and threw him down a flight of steps and I found him in the living room."

He said the man was able to walk away from the damage; paramedics took him to the hospital.

"I mean I pulled kids out of apartments that had drywall all over them," Collins added. "Insulation. I mean, it was pretty messed up."

Collins spent the night helping families connect with American Red Cross for housing.

" I am counting my blessings for everybody that was here," she said. "Everybody that made it out and everybody that's alive, I'm just thankful."

Many of the families that were displaced are young, with small children. They packed the belongings they were able to take with them into cars and left to find a place to stay for the night.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.