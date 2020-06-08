1 dead after shooting in California neighborhood

LMPD said three shooting victims came to the hospital early Thursday morning. One died during surgery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday morning, Louisville Metro police said.

Police said three shooting victims came to Jewish Hospital at around 2:45 a.m. All three were taken to UofL Hospital. One person died from her injuries during surgery, LMPD said.

After an initial investigation, LMPD said the shooting took place at around S. 22nd Street at Garland Ave. There are no suspects and the homicide unit is investigating.

