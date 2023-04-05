'That's heartbreaking': Suspected EF-1 tornado rips through parts of Louisville

At a news conference with Mayor Craig Greenberg Wednesday night, NWS Louisville said that the suspected tornado first hit on Robards Lane at 5:05 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preliminary reports from the Louisville National Weather Service office show a suspected EF-1 tornado with 90-mile-per-hour winds touched down in the Newburg area on Wednesday evening.

At a news conference with Mayor Craig Greenberg Wednesday night, John Gordon said that the suspected tornado first hit on Robards Lane at 5:05 p.m.

The entire wall on the Dash Mart building on Robards Lane, gone.

Apparently, this is a Dash Mart - a location where Door Dashers can pick up grocery items for customers.



John Gordon with NWS just told me this is a confirmed EF1 tornado that was about 90 MPH. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/70GlomSiUN — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) April 5, 2023

The exposed building showed stacks of food meant for Door Dash customers, and empty cubicles where employees work.

"I'm thankful no one got hurt," Gordon said. "It's flying debris that kills people and there's insulations and pieces of this building that's way over there, over 100 yards away."

Gordon said he wouldn't be surprised if more tornadoes are confirmed.

A few miles away on Heather Lane, a home for sale sustained major damage.

The realtor said the house was just listed Friday, and they were supposed to close the deal in two days.

Storm’s impacts are being felt across our viewing area – this tree falling right down the middle of a home in Bashford Manor, just off Bardstown Rd.



It’s a new listing. Realtor walked by and said it was put up for sale last Fri – and was supposed to close in two days @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/QA1HZwXMwP — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) April 5, 2023

Neighbors said the former owner was a priest who passed away.

"We did not hear that tree fall," Judy Witt said. "I feel so sorry for him. That's heartbreaking."

Witt feels for her former neighbor and the excited would-be owner.

But she and her husband are glad to see a silver lining.

"No one was in the house," Witt said. "The new people weren't there and thank God, father wasn't there, in there. That is a great blessing."

Another blessing - a family inside an Audubon Park home said they were uninjured by a huge tree that fell on their roof after it was lifted by its roots.

A huge tree is down and on a home here in Audubon Park. The homeowner tells me everyone is okay and extremely lucky. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/1qIxLN5mx2 — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) April 5, 2023

Another storm ravaged a building along the Watterson - a Thornton's gas station on Poplar Level Road.

Debris flew from the roof and landed in the middle of the street.

The National Weather Services Louisville said it will be back out Thursday to survey more areas.

