'As quickly as possible': LG&E officials asked about timeline for power restoration

As of Monday evening at 6 p.m., just over 28,000 people in Jefferson County remain without power.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E crews were scattered throughout Jefferson County on Monday working to restore power to as many people as possible.

WHAS11 talked to some line workers as they worked in a Jeffersontown neighborhood, just off Walnutwood Way, where numerous power lines were down and three different, 50-foot poles broken.

Crews estimated they'd be there working until around midnight on Monday, aiming to help hundreds in that neighborhood alone who've been without electricity for days.

"A large tree has fell behind us, so right now the crews are making the areas safe for them to work," said Greg Lindsey, manager of electric technical training and public safety with LG&E.

Crews have made progress, restoring power to 70,000 homes and facilities across Kentucky on Sunday alone and 20,000 more on Monday.

As of Monday evening, just over 28,000 people in Jefferson County remain without power. But for many in Metro Louisville, the timeline for their own homes remains up in the air.

According to LG&E's outage map as of Monday afternoon, the common estimated time of restoration for many neighborhoods is listed as Wednesday, March 8, at 11 p.m.

WHAS11 asked LG&E officials if this is a "best or worst case scenario" and if residents can hope for their power to come back on sooner.

LG&E spokesperson Liz Pratt says the date represents a "broad sense" for the whole region, based on the type of damage they're seeing. We're told those dates and times could change.

"Those will continue to be refined, but that is the current estimated time of restoration -- so that's a broader sense, and we will continue to provide updates," she said.

WHAS 11 also asked if there is a goal number LG&E hopes to reach by Tuesday morning.

"Not at this time, but we're in the restoration process, so crews are moving to [different] locations. They're restoring power safely and as quickly as possible," Pratt said.

We also asked Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg if and when relief & recovery funds will be made available to the city through the state of emergency he declared on Friday night.

Greenberg said to expect updates later in the week, after more damage assessments have been made throughout the state of Kentucky.

