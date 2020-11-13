Destination Kentucky: People from big cities are packing up and moving to Louisville

New data from Redfin.com says Louisville's net flow has increased 113% since last year. Realtors confirm they're also seeing this trend in renters and homebuyers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People are leaving major cities to put down roots in Kentucky, specifically Louisville.

"In my experience, we are seeing a lot of clients from California moving in and from New York," said Realtor Sarah Weber with Keller Williams Realty.

Weber says they're moving to the bluegrass and oftentimes renting or doing short term Airbnb's before buying. "The cost of living is so low here, the quality of life is really high. We have space to do things, we have parks, we have yards and we have great hospitality here," said Weber.

The trends are backed up by data from Redfin.com. Between July and September, Louisville's net flow has increased by 113% from last year. They say the reason people are packing up is due to our low home prices.

"When you can work wherever and still get paid the same salary you were making in New York or California or one of the larger metropolitan cities, why not move to Kentucky where the cost of living is so low," said Weber.

It's become easier to move during the pandemic with so many people working remotely. Weber says it also has to do with new technology making people comfortable buying or renting from out-of-state.

"We're also selling a house on Facetime as crazy as that sounds, we're selling houses on Facetime to people across the world," said Weber.

Weber said it's currently a seller's market, but with lower interest rates, many are looking to buy, "Last year we were seeing interest rates in the 4's, now we're seeing them at 2 and a half to 3."

While it's easy for us to see the allure of moving to Louisville, we'll have to keep an eye on these trends to see if they continue to grow.