Louisville mayor issues executive order lifting downtown traffic restrictions

Temporary restrictions are in place for the area around Jefferson Square Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One week after traffic restrictions were put into place due to the grand jury’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case, downtown streets closed will now be reopened.

The mayor issued an executive order Tuesday evening to lift the parking ban and barriers from Broadway, north to Market Street and from Second to Ninth Street.

However, officials said Jefferson and Liberty between Fifth and Sixth Streets and Fifth and Sixth Streets between Jefferson and Liberty will temporarily be restricted to pedestrian traffic only with no parking.

Access to parking garages that provided extra security to law enforcement will also reopen.

