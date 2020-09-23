'We feel caged in': Protesters react to concrete barricades put up around downtown Louisville

"The way you fence us in you're just showing that you don't care about us. You're having helicopters flying around us like we're animals. This is not a cage."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In anticipation of a decision from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the Breonna Taylor case, concrete barricades have been put up around downtown Louisville.

Entrance and exit checkpoints have been put up around downtown Louisville for people who work or live within the perimeter. Some people say they were ID'd by LMPD at those checkpoints to enter, and many, were able to walk to Jefferson square park.

"We feel caged in, we feel blocked out, we feel isolated," Kejohn Jennings, a protester, said.

"The way you fence us in you're just showing that you don't care about us. You're having helicopters flying around us like we're animals. This is not a cage. This is a park," said Johari Jennings, another protester.

"I don't know what they think they are preventing. You can't cage up the entire city," Carmen Jones said.

After putting up concrete barriers surrounding Jefferson Square Park, that's the message from protesters.

"We need to voice our opinions to the public and how can we voice our opinions to the public when the police is blocking the public from us," Kejohn Jennings said.

"It doesn't make us stop wanting to come down here, it actually ignites our fire," Jones said.

"People was pissed off. People are angry. People are sad. People are exhausted," said Aaron Jordan, another protester.

Access to downtown has been mostly blocked out to cars, but that isn't stopping protesters from getting to the square by walking

"They are coming here however they can, by whatever means necessary, people driving shuttles to drop people off," Kejohn Jennings said.

In the neighborhoods surrounding downtown, it's like business as usual.

In Nulu, Breonna Taylor's name still stands in storefront windows that don't have boards on them.

In Russell, more plywood get's put up on businesses, and just down the street, the Kroger at 28th and Broadway closed early and barricades are at one of the entrances

But the streets in these neighborhoods are clear.

"All eyes is now on Louisville," Kejohn Jennings said. "We're not here to destroy, we're here to really rebuild this.

And as the anticipation continues, these people, who have called Jefferson Square Park home for 118 days patiently wait.

