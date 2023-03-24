'I couldn’t be happier': Ohio truck driver wins big in Kentucky Lottery

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials his route brings him into Kentucky on a regular basis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Ohio truck driver struck big in the Bluegrass after winning $50,000 on a Kentucky Lottery ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials his route brings him into Kentucky on a regular basis. He said he stopped at Sparta Truck Stop in Sparta last week during his lunch break when he decided to buy a 500X Scratch-off ticket.

“I noticed a lottery banner outside the store advertising a $50,000 winner and thought that would be cool,” he said. “I thought, ‘I’m feeling pretty good today.’ So, I got money out of the ATM and bought a ticket.”

Officials said he started to scratch the ticket when he discovered he won $500 on the first spot.

“I was happy and content with that,” the man said. “I kept going when I scratched off two more $500 wins but then I saw $10,000. It took me a second to process.”

He told lottery officials when he finished scratching off the rest of the ticket he realized he was holding a ticket worth $50,000.

“Holy cow, that’s fifty grand, my goal was $500 so I couldn’t be happier,” he told lottery officials. “Every time I think about it, I can’t believe it.”

Officials said the truck driver received a check for $35,750 after taxes.

He plans to use his winnings to updates his house.

Sparta Truck Stop will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

