LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Louisville man is facing charges after police said he left the scene of a serious motorcycle crash.

Police say David Dewitt was driving on July 17, in Louisville, when he crossed the center lane and hit a motorcycle carrying two people.

Those two people were taken to the hospital for serious injuries and are still recovering.

After the crash, police said Dewitt ran away but another person in his vehicle stayed behind. That person was able to give police Dewitt's information and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Aug. 2.

Dewitt was arrested over the weekend in Shelby County where he was already booked on other charges.

