Louisville officer facing federal charges for hitting kneeling protester resigns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police officer accused of hitting someone in the back of the head with a riot stick while they were kneeling during the first weekend of Breonna Taylor protests has resigned, the department confirmed.

Cory Evans was served with pre-termination letters June 10 after he was federally charged with violating a person's constitutional rights during a protest on May 31, 2020.

According to an LMPD memorandum, Evans resigned from the department June 14.

Evans allegedly struck a person surrendering for arrest in the back of the head while they were kneeling with their hands in the air. Court documents say the person was injured in the incident.

The department said the allegations were sent to federal authorities as soon as they came to light, and Evans was placed on administrative assignment during the federal investigation.

A separate Louisville police officer is under investigation after a video showed him repeatedly punching a protester during an arrest in April. Chief Erika Shields said the incident "raises serious questions and is not consistent with LMPD training."

Kentucky state rep. Attica Scott, her daughter and community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright are also suing LMPD officers over their arrest at a protest one day after Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor decision.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a civil investigation into LMPD in April, saying the Justice Department will investigate whether there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing at LMPD — including the use of force of people engaging in protests and other activities protected by the First Amendment.

