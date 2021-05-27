8 libraries to resume Sunday hours this summer

“We’re very excited to be able to better meet the needs of our community," Library Director Lee Burchfield said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday hours are coming back to Louisville Free Public Library this summer.

Funding and staffing challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic caused the libraries to close on Sundays. But full funding for those hours are included in this year's budget proposal.

“The move back to regular operating hours at the Library is yet another signal our community is making positive progress as we emerge from the pandemic,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a release.

Eight library branches will be open 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays beginning July 11. Those libraries include the Main Library, Bon Air, Iroquois, Northeast, St. Matthews, Shawnee, South Central and Southwest branches.

“We’re very excited to be able to better meet the needs of our community," Library Director Lee Burchfield said.

For more information on Louisville Free Public Library, visit lfpl.org.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.