Louisville Metro employees required to show vaccination status when in-person work resumes

Employees are not required to be vaccinated, but have to show either their vaccination card or a form that says they chose not to get the vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro employees will have to provide their vaccination status when they head back to work in person, according to a spokesperson from Mayor Greg Fischer's Office.

The spokesperson said a memo was sent out last Friday to inform metro employees that they will either have to provide their completed COVID-19 vaccination card or a form showing they chose not to get the shot when they return to work.

City employees are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are strongly encouraged to do so. According to the mayor's office, employees who provide proof of vaccination will receive an extra two vacation days.

According to state data, more than 47% of people in Jefferson County who are eligible have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. If that number doesn't reach at least 70%, local doctors said the city could find itself back at square one in fighting the pandemic.

Starting June 11, people who have been fully vaccinated in Kentucky will be able to go most places without a mask, in accordance with CDC guidelines. People who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing their masks and get their vaccine.

