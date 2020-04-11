Resolution asks Louisville mayor to reinstall King Louis statue

The resolution also requests the Fischer administration give monthly updates regarding the reinstallation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of Louisville Metro Council have filed a resolution asking Mayor Greg Fischer to repair and reinstall the King Louis XVI statue to its original location at the corner of 6th and Jefferson.

City officials removed the statue from its perch on Sep. 3, the mayor's office citing public safety concerns as the reason for taking it down.

It sustained significant damage, including breaking of its arms and feet, during Breonna Taylor protests this summer. Three people arrested for spray painting the statue as well.

The statue, still covered in paint, was placed in storage alongside statues of John B. Castleman and the racist former newspaper editor George Prentice.

The resolution — sponsored by Kevin Kramer (R-11), Anthony Piagentini (R-19) and Brent Ackerson (D-26) — also requested Fischer's administration give monthly updates to Metro Council regarding the reinstallation.

"Much concern over the return of this historic piece of international art...causes the Metro Council to submit this resolution seeking the repair, restoration and reinstallation of the King Louis statue back at its permanent home at 6th and Jefferson Streets as soon as it is possible," the resolution says.

The statue of King Louis XVI was sculpted in 1829 and was presented as a gift from Louisville's sister city, Montpellier, France in 1967. Louisville was named after the French monarch following his support of the American revolutionaries, though he was later beheaded during the French Revolution.

The resolution will be assigned to the government oversight committee Thursday.

