King Louis XVI statue in downtown removed for safety concerns

The statue has been subject to damage and vandalism amid protests in Louisville. It is being taken to a city storage facility.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to press release from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office, the statue of King Louis XVI is being removed from downtown. The release cited public safety concerns as the reason for its removal.

The statue, which sits at the corner of Jefferson and 6th streets, has been subject to damage and vandalism amid protests.

The release says the marble statue has sustained recent significant damage, including spray paint vandalism, surface abrasion from cleaning, and breakage on the figure’s arms and feet. The statue cannot be reasonably cleaned and restored on-site.

City leaders in accordance with guidance from the 2018 Public Art and Monuments Advisory Committee Report said the removal is to prevent further damage to the statue.

Crews began work at 7 a.m. Sept. 3 and the statue is being taken to a city storage facility. According to the release, future plans for the statue will be determined following a "conservation assessment."

The statue of King Louis XVI was sculpted in 1829 and was presented as a gift from Louisville's sister city, Montpellier, France in 1967.

Louisville was named after the French monarch following his support of the American revolutionaries.

