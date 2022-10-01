Louisville inmate starts fire in cell, no injuries reported

An LMDC spokesperson said around 4:30 p.m. an inmate set materials on fire in his cell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) had to call the Louisville Fire Department (LFD) Thursday, Jan. 20.

An LMDC spokesperson said around 4:30 p.m. an inmate set materials on fire in his cell.

The fire was contained without any injuries or massive damage.

LFD provided assistance. Now LFD Arson is investigating how the fire started.

LMDC Director Dwayne Clark has ordered an internal review as to how the inmate could start a fire in the first place.

Related stories from Louisville Metro Department of Corrections:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.