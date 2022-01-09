Incarcerated man dies 4 days after booking at Metro Corrections facility

The 66-year-old man was in the medical housing unit after he was booked on Jan. 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials at Louisville Metro Corrections have identified the man who died Sunday just days after he was booked into the corrections facility.

66-year-old Keith Smith died after being rushed to the hospital Sunday morning. A spokesperson for the facility said an officer found Smith unresponsive in the medical housing unit around 10 a.m.

Personnel started lifesaving efforts while Emergency Medical Services were called.

EMS transported Smith to the University of Louisville Hospital, but an hour later medical professionals at the hospital said he died, LMDC said in a news release. It is unclear at this time how the person died or if they had any preexisting conditions.

Monday, the Jefferson County coroner identified Smith as the incarcerated individual who passed away. They said his exact cause of death is pending a full autopsy.

Steve Durham, Metro Corrections Assistant Director, said Sunday that Smith had been moved to the medical floor after he was booked into the facility on Jan. 5.

Smith was being held on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia, Durham said.

Durham said the Louisville Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the case, and Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark has directed the facility's Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review as well.

