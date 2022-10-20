National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers

"God is good all the time! All the time!" one West Louisville resident shouted.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday.

"God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"

Member of Americans for Prosperity lowered the prices of regular gas from $3.74 to $2.07 at a Chevron gas station on East Broadway.

The group travels around the U.S. to give drivers temporary relief.

"We believe that wasteful spending in Washington D.C and terrible energy polices are causing prices to up everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump," member Liam Gallagher said.

Kentucky Senate Majority leaders feel the same. During a press conference Thursday, Republicans called on Governor Andy Beshear to open Kentucky's oil reserves and request help from President Joe Biden.

"And demand from the Biden administration, who they claim they have a great relationship with, to change their domestic policy. That's what needs to happen for the state of Kentucky and the nation as a whole," Senator Robert Stivers said.

However, Beshear said he's done a lot already to help lower fuel costs in the commonwealth.

"If a Governor can have an impact on gas prices, we have the 11th lowest gas prices in the country. And I hope that they will acknowledge that if they believe that a Governor can impact those prices," he said.