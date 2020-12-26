Walmart reports outages at some Kentucky stores following Nashville explosion

The Louisville Free Library also announced issues due to an AT&T outage following an explosion in Nashville Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Businesses throughout Kentucky are still reporting outages due to an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning that impacted an AT&T central office.

Walmart announced the AT&T outage has caused temporary internet outages at some stores, impacting their ability to process credit card transactions or returns.

"We are actively working with local personnel to get our stores back online and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the company's corporate communications said in a statement.

According to a Facebook post, the Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) is also experiencing a network wide outage due to the explosion. LFPL says their website, associated applications, computer services and phone lines are unavailable.

The Associated Press reported that sweeping communication outages were taking place across both Tennessee and Kentucky Friday and Saturday.

“It is likely related to the event in Nashville, but no confirmation of that from AT&T," said Paul Burns with LFPL. "We have no timeline for when service will be restored, but we are working on it.”

Until services are restored, computer used appointments at library branches will be canceled.

While these services are under repair, branches are offering curbside pickup of materials. The post says that staff will keep a lookout on curbside parking spots for those who use the service.

Federal investigators have identified a person of interest in the explosion. While no arrests have been made, officials did search the home of 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner of Antioch, Tenn.

According to reports, officials were working to determine whether Warner was responsible for the explosion that damaged 41 businesses and injured at least three people.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.