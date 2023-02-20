x
Louisville Parks collecting donations for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second powerful earthquake rattled Turkey on Monday, Feb. 20 -- just two weeks after a similar quake ravaged parts of the country and Syria which killed tens of thousands of people.

Metro officials are urging the community to donate supplies to help victims of these devastating quakes.

Louisville Parks and Recreation has set up an earthquake relief donation drive across its 14 community centers to help victims.

Items needed include:

  • Winter weather items (coats, gloves, hats, scarves, etc.)
  • Sanitary items 
  • Blankets 
  • Children's toys 

*All donated items must be new

Donations will be collected through Thursday, Feb. 23.

If you would like to donate any of the above listed items, please click here to find a community center drop-off location near you.

