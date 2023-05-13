Louisville couple pairs spirits and succulents at new Clifton shop

"Pretty Decent" is the brainchild of husband and wife duo John and Jeanne Douglass.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new shop on Frankfort Avenue in the Clifton neighborhood is pairing hospitality, crisp cocktails and a soothing place to shop for plants.

"Pretty Decent" is the brainchild of husband and wife duo John and Jeanne Douglass.

John runs the bar side of the shop, with a strong focus on plant-forward alcohol.

"I call Pretty Decent's bar a love letter to the clear spirits from south of our border," he said. “Bright, citrusy, shaken, fun cocktails are kind of our thing.”

Douglass is hopeful the warm atmosphere will turn Pretty Decent into a neighborhood staple.

"We're big proponents that bartending is 90% hospitality and we very specifically wanted to be on Frankfort Avenue and in the Clifton, Crescent Hill area," he said.

Meanwhile, Jeanne Douglass' green thumb is all over the plant side of Pretty Decent.

Douglass is a Kentucky master gardener and wanted to create a soothing space for people to shop in the neighborhood.

"I certainly was one of those folks who, during COVID, you're in your house surrounded by plants and it's your happy place," she said. “We have everything in terms of little babies you can nurture and care for, but we’ve also got those big floor plants too.”

While their spirits might come from south of the border, many of the plants are supplied by Kentucky growers.

"Environmentally, rather than something traveling hundreds of miles here, as much as possible," Jeanne Douglass said of the stock.

The environment itself, from the bar top to the lighting to the backsplash, is made to set Pretty Decent apart from other bars.

“There wasn’t a plant shop in the area, there wasn’t really a cocktail-focused bar in the area and we saw it as a good opportunity," John Douglass said.

Pretty Decent also offers wine pairings, curated by John, made to match different takeout offerings in the area.

They'll be open Mother's Day weekend for last-minute gifts, like Jeanne's suggested fern terrariums.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.