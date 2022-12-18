In Your Backyard | Local teacher opens sewing studio in Mellwood Art Center

A lifelong sewer, Lyndsey Stanfill saw a need for classes dedicated to crafting clothes. She opened Made Stitch Co. earlier this fall to begin teaching.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When so many are focused on what's new and next, local business owner Lyndsey Stanfill is pulling threads from the past.

She launched her new business, Made Stitch Company, earlier this fall, to teach sewing lessons for all ages. Stanfill said the response from students at her Mellwood Art Center studio has been fantastic.

"There were lots of people in Louisville who wanted to learn how to sew and didn't know where to start," she said.

While there are plenty of classes teaching quilting or décor, Stanfill wanted to focus on fashion sewing.

"There really aren't very many people who know how to sew clothing, so that's really what we've niched down to here," she said.

Stanfill said so much of the world is focused on technology and the Internet, that crafting things from scratch can be a lost, but beneficial, art.

"It gives them an opportunity to take a break from the rest of their lives and do something with their hands which is an opportunity we don't really have in today's world," she said.

As a hobby, sewing can have high startup costs. Supplies like a machine, fabric and thread are expensive. Stanfill said that's part of what makes Made Stitch's studio such a draw.

"I have everything for them, all they have to do is come in and get started," she said.

The classes are for all ages and skill levels, to meet students where they are.

"Sewing is definitely hit or miss," Stanfill said. "A lot of students are interested in sewing and might have seen some TikToks or videos. And some people can learn on their own."

Stanfill said students always get to walk away with something they've created. She said whether its a drawstring bag, an apron or a skirt, it leaves them with a sense of success.

"If you're not having fun, then we're doing something wrong," she said.

In the future, Made Stitch Company hopes to offer summer camps and possibly more studio locations.

