How to talk to children about the latest mass shooting in Louisville

"It's OK to feel sad and upset."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During times of unprecedented tragedy, it can be difficult to find ways to explain what happened to your children.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire inside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville killing four and injuring another eight.

Rev. Rick Forest, chaplain and bereavement care coordinator at Norton Children's Hospital, and Dr. Bryan Carter, a clinical pediatric psychologist at Norton, offered ways to navigate talking to children about mass shootings:

Ask what they know already

"For younger children especially, find out what they know. That way you know where they're starting from," they said.

Officials said to answer children's questions honestly but without going into unnecessary detail. "Give just the facts they need."

Norton said older children may have more questions based on what they see in the news or hear from friends.

Provide reassurance

Children are most often concerned about security and safety. Many may wonder why this awful thing can happen to them.

"Children may feel worried about going into public places or even back to school," officials said. "Reassure your children that you also are focused on safety everywhere you go."

Reassure them that whatever emotions they feel -- they are valid.

"Yes, something terrible happened and it's OK to feel bad about it, and even a little worried," they said.

Take a break from the news, social media

Adults can handle these horrific incidents better than children, officials said.

Watch how you react to what you see on social media and in the news. Children can be prone to get carried away with their own imaginations.

"If you're calm with how you handle bad news and events, it's reassuring to children and helps them learn how to cope," they said.

Ultimately, be available

For children who are very upset, the doctors say it's important to be there for your kids when they have questions.

"Often kids will ask one question and then change the subject. It might be that the answer upsets them or that they need time to process it," they said.

Be prepared for additional questions later as they may pop up after a while.

Officials said to keep a normal schedule and pay attention to the child, and spend quality time with them.

Most importantly, just be there for them.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.