Louisville Apple store to temporarily close

The store did not give a timeline on when it may reopen, saying it would resume operation when it's 'safe to do so.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Apple store in Oxmoor Mall will temporarily close starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The store will continue working on pick-ups for online orders and previously scheduled appointments through Monday, according to its website. There was no word on when it may reopen.

"We look forward to resuming full operations as soon as it’s safe to do so," the company said online.

According to Apple Insider, the stores are opening and closing on a case-by-case basis. The Lexington location is currently open for reservations, as is Apple's Indianapolis location.

