LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louder Than Life, the third and final installment of “Tri-festa” series presented by Danny Wimmer wrapped up Sunday.



The weekend concert festival follows the sold-out Hometown Rising country concert and Bourbon & Beyond.

More than 50 music acts performed over the weekend across three stages including Guns N' Roses, Slipknot, Godsmack, and Breaking Benjamin and Ice Cube.

For one local band, Anemic Royalty, it offered some exposure.

They were asked to play last year but then it got canceled but were asked to comeback this year and rock the stage.

Anemic Royalty

WHAS-TV

“It was pretty wild. We didn't know what to expect because we were first, and no one really knows us. I don't know anyone who would pay $50 plus bucks just to come see our set. But we were very, very surprised and very happy with the turn out, just the energy. It felt really, really good,” bandmember Jeremy Rochman said.

Anemic Royalty has been playing together for nearly 6 years.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.