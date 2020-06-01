BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Australia's government says it is willing to pay “whatever it takes” to help communities recover from the devastating wildfires.

Millions of acres have been torched and entire homes have been swallowed by flames.

At least two dozen are dead and half a billion animals have been killed as the brushfires continue to ravish the country.

Now one woman here in Kentucky is hoping to send help to the country she still calls home.

"Even though I live in Kentucky, my roots are still in Australia, and it will always be home," said Angela Fenech, who moved to America 10 years ago.

Seeing the fires in the country she grew up in she says is heartbreaking.

"It's devastating, especially with family and friends over there," she said.

And right now the blaze is getting closer to her loved ones.

"The closest fire to my dad was 10 to 15 miles away," Fenech said. "I talk to my family on a daily basis just to check in. Being so far away I can't just call, I have to use Facebook to communicate with them and make sure everything's ok."

She says right now all of her family members are limited to 80 gallons of water a day.

"I couldn't imagine waking up and being like oh I can only use 80 gallons of water to do everything in a day," he said.

So she's on a mission to help. On Monday she created a GoFundMe account.

"My ultimate goal to start with is 1000 dollars," she said.

It was an effort to show support for the victims and the ones working to keep them safe.

"I'll be putting it to the local fire department in Victoria because that's close to my grandparents and they've been hit the hardest," she said. "Also RSPCA which is the animal society over there to help the kangaroos, the koalas, all the other wildlife that has been hit. I really want to divide it up between the firefighters and the animals because they both need help right now."

She's hoping to find helping hearts to support her hearts home.

"I've been here for 10 years and I lived over there for 15 so both places are home, but Australia will always be my number one home," she said.

Click here to find her GoFundMe account.

