LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With the help of a $26,000 grant, Louisville's SWAT team now has some potentially life-saving technology.

The department unveiled a new search and rescue robot at the Firehouse Subs on Hurstbourne Parkway. The restaurant chain's Public Safety Foundation provided the funding for the robot.

In 2017, the SWAT team executed nearly 200 high-risk search warrants and came in contact with suspects armed with weapons.

The robot is expected to keep officers and police K9s out of harm’s way by surveying and clearing dangerous areas.

Since its founding in 2005, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has raised more than $37 million dollars. That money to provides funding, equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations.

