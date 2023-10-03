Officials: LMPD recruit shot in vest during training, officer on administrative leave

While he was hit in the chest with his vest on, he appeared to have minor injuries and was sent to UofL Hospital as a precaution police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police recruit was shot in his bullet-resistant vest and sent to the hospital according to officials.

Shortly before 3 p.m. at the training center, a firearms instructor discharged his weapon and the bullet hit the recruit during training LMPD said.

While he was hit in the chest with his vest on, he appeared to have minor injuries and was sent to UofL Hospital as a precaution police said.

"Although the discharge appears to be accidental, LMPD recognizes this incident as a serious training failure, and it is swiftly being addressed," LMPD said.

The officer has been put on administrative leave, and according to police, LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

