LMPD: Man shot, killed on New Year's Day in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on New Year's Day.

Around 9:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating; there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

