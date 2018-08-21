LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police Department Lieutenant Jimmy Harper's lawyer has filed a motion to get his client's status back to major.

Harper won his lawsuit against the city and department in a whistle-blower suit last week.

A judge recommending Harper get $300,000 in damages for lost wages and emotional distress.

RELATED: Police chief, mayor testify in whistleblower lawsuit

The lawsuit claimed he was demoted from major to lieutenant in retaliation for disagreeing with the disbandment of special flex platoons.

Chief Steve Conrad testified during the trial and said Harper was demoted for being argumentative and not a team player.

RELATED: Harper defends secretly recording LMPD Chief

Harper's lawyer said that's not true.

"Jimmy's return to work is kinda like it was before he was demoted, he's a rock star, and people within the department, the support for Jimmy is universal, and have expressed that to him in many, many ways. Happy with the outcome of the trial and that he had been vindicated."

RELATED: Harper's former supervisor sides with chief in whistle-blower trial

© 2018 WHAS-TV