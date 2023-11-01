Louisville Metro Police conduct death investigation in Old Louisville

This is a developing story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation in Old Louisville.

Details surrounding the case are limited at this time, however authorities have been investigating a building near downtown, just south of Broadway for most of the day.

Business owners in the area told WHAS11 they saw police on the scene this morning and that Second Street, between York and Breckinridge, had been shut down for most of the day until about 3 p.m.

A WHAS11 photojournalist on the scene noted seeing homicide detectives in hazmat suits carrying brown paper bags, along with the Police Evidence Unit.

LMPD will only confirm that this is a death investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update here as we learn more information.

