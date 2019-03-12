LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New numbers from Louisville Metro Police are shedding light on what's been a deadly year in the city.

The department says they've investigated 88 homicides so far in 2019.

That number doesn't include deaths handled by other agencies like Shively or Jeffersontown.

This time last year, there were 71 homicides total.

Of those 88 investigations, 45 are still considered open. That's close to 51 percent of the total cases.

There's also several cases involving younger people, 15 of the victims were 18 years old or younger and in four of the cases, juveniles were charged.

