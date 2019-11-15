LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Christmas Tree arrived downtown Friday afternoon.

The tree made a 15-mile journey from Janet Rodger's home in Jeffersontown. Each year, Louisville's Parks & Rec chooses from a pool of volunteer trees to be the downtown tree.

Mike Blankenship, who has chosen the tree for 19 years, says the process begins again almost immediately after the tree arrives downtown.

He enjoys being part of the event that brings Louisvillian's together to celebrate the holidays.

"It's all about bringing the community together," Blankenship said. "The kids, the smile on their face when they see this lit up. That's what gives me happiness. That's the main part, the children."

The tree will be officially unveiled in its decoration on November 29.

