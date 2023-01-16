'Much-needed relief': LG&E to lower electric bills soon

LG&E officials say the company will pass energy savings onto customers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The people of Louisville have experienced sky-high electric bills following a shocking wave of subzero windchill temperatures, however those days may be over.

Louisville Gas & Electric Company has announced due to the price of natural gas lowering and Louisville's weather warming up, customers utility bills could be slashed as much as 16%.

With temperatures predicted to rise and gas prices predicted to fall, LG&E has made the decision to pass that savings onto their customers.

LG&E Vice President of Gas Operations Tom Jessee said providing Louisville with the lowest cost possible is a top priority.

“We know that higher natural gas market prices have made managing bills more challenging for customers, and we’re pleased to help provide them some much-needed relief,” Jessee said.

The lower utility bill costs would go into effect on Feb. 1, according to an LG&E press release.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.