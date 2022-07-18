Kentucky attorney general agrees with federal judge's decision in barring US agencies from enforcing LGBTQ guidance

"I’m grateful that our lawsuit stopped the new guidance from moving forward,” Daniel Cameron said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A few days after a federal judge temporarily barred US agencies from enforcing LGBTQ guidance, Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron is sharing his thoughts following the lawsuit.

Twenty attorney generals including Cameron sued the Biden administration in 2021, claiming the directives infringe on state’s rights to enact laws preventing students from participating in sports based on gender identity or requiring schools or businesses to provide bathrooms and showers to accommodate transgender people.

U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. ruled in the states’ favor on July 15.

“As young women across the Commonwealth work hard to compete in sports they love, we must work to preserve the integrity of women’s sports and ensure an even playing field for girls and young women,” Cameron said. “The federal government’s flawed guidance in this area jeopardizes decades of progress in women’s sports, and I’m grateful that our lawsuit stopped the new guidance from moving forward.”

Kentucky’s General Assembly passed Senate Bill 83 in February, protecting the integrity of women’s sports. This bill was vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear but was overridden by the General Assembly.

