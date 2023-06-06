LMPD looking for woman last seen in Old Louisville

Leona Johnson, 64, walked away from the 1400 block of South 6th Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman last seen in Old Louisville.

Leona Johnson, 64, walked away from the 1400 block of South 6th Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday according to police.

They said she suffers from dementia and may be confused.

Authorities added that Johnson would be using a blue walker with stickers on it to help with mobility.

