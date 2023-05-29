Police are searching for a woman reported missing in east Louisville

Tina Murphy, 55, was last seen in the 3600 block of Apex Gardens Drive on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was reported missing from east Louisville on Memorial Day.

Tina Murphy, 55, has been missing since Sunday, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department press release.

Murphy was reportedly last seen driving a white Honda Pilot with Kentucky plate number 755-ZYB.

She suffers from medical conditions that require medication, the person who reported her missing is concerned for her safety, police say.

LMPD wants to ensure the safe return of this person. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at (502) 574-5673.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.