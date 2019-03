LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council members voted down an ordinance that would have increased premium tax rates to help pay for rising pension costs Thursday night, troubling Louisville leaders.

While taking part in Meals on Wheels Friday, Mayor Greg Fischer made it clear he was not happy with council members who voted no for the tax increases.

"I was really disappointed and saddened last night," Fischer said. "It's easy to say it's a spread sheet, cut this and cut this, but I want people to come and talk to folks...and say your program is going to be impacted."

Fischer's proposed tax increase was shot down 15 to 11, leaving few clues on how to face the $65 million budget gap Louisville faces over the next four years. Fischer said pension reform in Frankfort is to blame.

"They're going to see how difficult this is going to be, because each one of these numbers behind $35 million represents a firefighter, a police officer, an ambulance, a senior center and they're going to have to weigh the pros and cons of these things," Fischer said.

In February, Fischer outlined what possible cuts would look like if no changes were made, citing eliminating LMPD's June 100 member recruiting class, closing two of 21 fire stations, shutting down four of the 17 community centers and keeping the Belle of Louisville docked downtown.

Councilman David Yates said he voted against the tax ordinance because he did not feel the city needed more taxes.

"I think that...a lot of emotions have come up in this, and everyone I serve with I think they're public servants," Yates said. "I don't know everyone on the council, but I do know our hearts are always in the right place."

Still, Yates said he did not want people on the police force or in fire stations worried about losing their jobs, hoping that they can find different ways to close the gap.

"We're going to have to look at ways that we haven't looked at before, but I think it will help us grow, but we need to find out how to do better," Yates said.

Presidents of the Louisville Metro Chamber of Commerce and Metro Corrections both made statements on the decision, calling the vote concerning.

“The failure of Louisville Metro Council tonight to vote responsibly for the future of this city and the citizens who depend on reliable government services is not only shameful, it's irresponsible," Tracy Dotson of Metro Corrections said in a statement.

