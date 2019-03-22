LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council’s vote on an increase to premium tax rates has failed with a final tally of 11-15.

Tonight, the vote went to the full Metro Council after the Budget Committee voted to amend the ordinance for tax rates. Increases on home, life, and marine insurance taxes were proposed to help bridge the $65 million gap.

Now, councilmembers need to find $35 million in cuts in the next fiscal year.

Mayor Greg Fischer has not yet made a public comment since the ordinance failed.

Tonight at 11, Robert Bradfield will have more on what this means for the city's budget.

Check back for updates to this developing story.