CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are responding to a five-alarm fire in the SouthPark Mall area of south Charlotte Thursday.

The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to the blaze along Liberty Row Drive, not far from SouthPark Towers.

WCNC Charlotte crews could see large smoke clouds and flames shooting hundreds of feet into the air from the area of Barclay Downs Drive and Fairview Road when the fire broke out.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking people to avoid the SouthPark area so their crews can respond to the fire efficiently. Drivers are being asked by CMPD to avoid Liberty Drive, Fairview Road, Assembly Street, Barclay Downs Drive and Park South Drive until all flames are contained.

Crews arrived on the scene and saw the aggressive flames destroying the wooden structure, causing beams to collapse.

WCNC Charlotte Reporter Austin Walker spoke to two construction workers who said they are missing two people from their crew and they cannot get in touch with them.

Workers on the scene told WCNC Charlotte Anchor Jane Monreal the fire started around 9 a.m. A witness told her a crane operator was stranded in the crane when the fire broke out but was able to be rescued.

The cloud of smoke from the fire was so thick it was registering on the radar. A Public Safety Alert was sent out to smartphones in the area that said "CFD is battling a large fire in SouthPark, do not call 911 unless you have an emergency."

"All I [saw] was, no daylight anymore, looked like it was dark, instead," one witness told WCNC Charlotte.

Another witness spoke to Monreal about what happened when the fire started.

"The fire was immediately behind my desk, so initially, I was wondering why one side of the building was dark and the other side was light, so when I spun around, I saw the building was smoking," the witness described.

The witness said, at that point, they started taking video of the smoke.

"We watched it start to smoke gradually, and then we saw the smoke get bigger, and then, initially, the front of the building caught on fire," the witness described.

EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT: What happened when the fire broke out

They noticed the side of the building was smoking, so they started yelling out of the window, but the firefighters couldn't hear them.

"Before we know it, the back of the building is smoking too, so they contained the front of the fire, but then the side started to burn, and then the side of the building fell on the parking garage, and then the back of the building almost exploded pretty much," the witness went on to explain.

Their fire alarm started to go off in their building, so it was evacuated. She said everyone was safe thanks to that fire alarm.

No word on what caused the fire, but there are reports a generator caused it.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 7700 block Liberty Row Dr. Charlotte Fire fighters currently on scene battling blaze at construction site. pic.twitter.com/ZWIBK1WuNq — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 18, 2023

Looking back at past five-alarm fires in Charlotte's history, a storage building was destroyed by a five-alarm fire in southwest Charlotte in July 2022.

