FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — All lanes of I-265 Eastbound are shut down after a fatal accident near New Albany, according to authorities.

Authorities say the crash happened near 5-mile marker.

So far, police have confirmed one dead.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

Indiana State Police say they are diverting traffic onto Charlestown Road.

No timeline was given when the lanes are expected to reopen.

