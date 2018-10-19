KENTUCKY (WHAS11) — An investigation by Kentucky State Police of a "credible threat" has caused two school districts to suspend operations.

Schools in Anderson County are closed on Friday, October 19 in response to this threat.

In a Facebook post sent early Friday morning, Anderson County officials said that they were alerted by Kentucky State Police of a "high potential possible, credible threat" to a school system with ties to two central Kentucky counties including Anderson.

According to police, no staff or students are to report to any school in the district while the investigation is ongoing. Whether extra-curricular activities will go on Friday evening will be determined later in the day.

The investigation also involves Shelby County Public Schools. These schools are currently on Fall Break, but officials are still suspending all activities until further notice, according to a post on their Facebook page.

District officials will continue to monitor the situation and will update the community through school-based messaging, school websites, and social media.

