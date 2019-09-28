Free Louisville magazines, like Tops Louisville and the longtime Today's Woman, will no longer being carried in Kroger stores. They will all be removed in 90 days.

DistribuTECH said it's 20-year relationship was ended by Kroger.

The company said Kroger chose to remove all free publications from their stores to focus on other initiatives for the space.

The owner of Today’s Woman called it a severe blow to Louisville’s free publications.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.